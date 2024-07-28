Turkey's Erdogan suggests potential military action against Israel

"We will do the same to them as we did when we entered Karabakh and Libya. There is nothing else to do. We just need to be strong so we can take part in these stages," Erdogan said at a political meeting of his Justice and Development Party in Rize, northern Turkey.

"We will do the same to them as we did when we entered Karabakh and Libya. There is nothing else to do. We just need to be strong so we can take part in these stages," Erdogan said at a political meeting of his Justice and Development Party in Rize, northern Turkey.

"We will do the same to them as we did when we entered Karabakh and Libya. There is nothing else to do. We just need to be strong so we can take part in these stages," Erdogan said at a political meeting of his Justice and Development Party in Rize, northern Turkey.