Turkey's Erdogan suggests potential military action against Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday suggested a potential military action against Israel, drawing parallels to Turkey's involvement in Karabakh and Libya.
"We will do the same to them as we did when we entered Karabakh and Libya. There is nothing else to do. We just need to be strong so we can take part in these stages," Erdogan said at a political meeting of his Justice and Development Party in Rize, northern Turkey.
Referring to Israel's actions in Gaza, Erdogan reiterated his stance, saying, "We will do the same to them. There is nothing else to do. We just need to be strong so we can take these steps. We must be very strong so that Israel cannot do this to Palestine."
Erdogan's comments referenced the capture of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region during the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Turkey supplied drones to its Azerbaijani allies and, following the victory, sent reconnaissance forces to the area.