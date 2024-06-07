United Nations puts Israel on blacklist of countries harming children in conflict zones

Although not official yet, Israel will join the blacklist of countries and organizations that harm children in conflict zones. The list includes Russia and terror organizations such as ISIS, Al-Queda, and Boko Haram. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the decision: "The UN put itself today on history's black list when it adopted the absurd claims of Hamas. The IDF is the most moral military in the world and no "flat earth" decision by the UN secretary-general can change that.
The report will be published next week, stating that Israel killed and injured thousands of children. "The implications may lead to an arms embargo."
Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced that there will be consequences concerning Israel's relations with the UN and the International Organizations Department at the Foreign Ministry is already preparing possible responses, following Katz's directive.
"The shameful decision by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to include the IDF in the blacklist is an act of villainy. Guterres, who stood for a minute of silence in memory of Iran's president who executed tens of thousands of innocents, will be remembered in history as an antisemitic Secretary-General who chose to ignore Hamas's sexual crimes and Israel's right to self-defense. The IDF is the most moral army in the world - and no fictitious report will change that. This step will have consequences for Israel's relations with the UN," said Katz.
The National Security Council has already held discussions on possible responses to the UN's decision. Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan recommended a series of steps, including evacuating the UNTSO headquarters in Jerusalem, closing UN facilities in East Jerusalem, denying visas and expelling senior UN officials, and cessation of funds to the UN. A senior Israeli official said, "Israel is considering removing the gauntlet against the UN."