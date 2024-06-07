United Nations puts Israel on blacklist of countries harming children in conflict zones

Although not official yet, Israel will join the blacklist of countries and organizations that harm children in conflict zones. The list includes Russia and terror organizations such as ISIS, Al-Queda, and Boko Haram. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the decision: "The UN put itself today on history's black list when it adopted the absurd claims of Hamas. The IDF is the most moral military in the world and no "flat earth" decision by the UN secretary-general can change that.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced that there will be consequences concerning Israel's relations with the UN and the International Organizations Department at the Foreign Ministry is already preparing possible responses, following Katz's directive.

