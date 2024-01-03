Watch: IDF destroy major Hamas terror tunnel under Al-Shifa Hospital

The IDF released Wednesday footage of the dismantling of a 250-meter Hamas terror tunnel under the Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip.
Read more:
On November 24, 2023, the IDF exposed a Hamas tunnel under the Shifa Hospital and it was dismantled by the soldiers of the elite Yahalom Unit of the Engineering Corps along with other special forces. During the operation of destroying the tunnel, the Al-Shifa Hospital was not damaged and humanitarian activities weren't interrupted.
This underground tunnel, extending over 250 meters beneath the Hospital, served as a route to several significant terrorist centers and was utilized for carrying out terror attacks. Hamas intentionally developed an extensive network of underground tunnels beneath the hospital, connecting them to nearby shafts, and allowing them to conduct their activities discreetly and freely beneath the surface.
The Hamas terror group systematically operates within hospitals in the Gaza Strip and the surrounding areas. They exploit the residents as human shields and take advantage of hospital infrastructure, including electricity and water resources.