Who were senior Hamas operatives killed with al-Arouri

Samir Fendi identified to Hezbollah by Beirut officials, as planning attacks on Israel from Lebanon soil, liaised with Houthi rebels in Yemen, Al Aqra directed terror attacks on West Bank from his exile in Saudi Arabia after Hamas booted from Syria in civil war

Einav Halabi, Saar Haas|
The explosion that killed Senior Hamas member Saleh al-Arouri on Tuesday, also killed Samir Fendi and Azam Al-Aqra, high ranking members of the Hamas military wing.
Fendi was in effect the commander of the Lebanese Hamas military wing. The 54-year old, had been a member of the Islamist terror group for 30 years. According to the The Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, acted as the conduit to the Houthi rebels in Yemen.
כרזות חמאס על ההרוגים של מנהיגי חמאסכרזות חמאס על ההרוגים של מנהיגי חמאס
Senior members of Hamas killed in Beirut explosion on Tuesday
Lebanese politicians named Fendi at the top of a list of Hamas members who were planning attacks on Israel from Lebanese territory. Israel believed he was complicit, along with al-Arouri, in the rocket fire from Lebanon last spring, targeting the Galilee.
אבו עאמר סמיר פנדיאבו עאמר סמיר פנדי
Samir Fendi
Al-Aqra had been a hi-ranking member of the Hamas-Syria command and was implicated in the planning of a foiled suicide attack in Jerusalem in 2011. He was behind several terror strikes around the world in including in China, Syria and Turkey.
עזאם אל אקרהעזאם אל אקרה
Azam Al-Aqra
When Hamas offices in Syria were removed, during the Syrian civil war, Al-Aqra moved to Saudi Arabia and from there directed terror attacks in the West Bank. He later moved to Turkey and resided in Istanbul.
