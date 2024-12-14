Will the ceasefire with Hezbollah hold?

The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is expected to hold, according to Joe Truzman, a senior research fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD).
“I expected rockets to be fired by Hezbollah, but we haven't seen much of that at all,” he told ILTV News on Thursday. “We're seeing now the US taking a more proactive role, which, again, is another good sign.”
However, Truzman warned that Hezbollah is likely to regroup and rebuild its strength.
“They're going to recuperate their losses. It will take time, but again, Hezbollah has not collapsed,” Truzman said. “Unfortunately, I believe, in the future, we may see another conflict with Israel.”