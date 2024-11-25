Disaster in the Red Sea: Tourist ship sinks off Egyptian coast, 17 travelers are missing

Egyptian media reported at noon on Monday that a tourist ship sank in the Red Sea, off the coast of Marsa Alam, and that 17 people on board were missing. According to sources who spoke to the Reuters news agency, 28 have so far been rescued alive, and the search and rescue operation is ongoing.

The boat, Sea Story, was carrying 45 people, including 31 tourists of varying nationalities and 14 crew, on a multi-day diving trip when it went down, according to a statement by the Red Sea Governorate.

The ship sailed Sunday from Porto Ghalib in Marsa Alam on Sunday, with plans to return to Hurghada Marina on Nov. 29. However, Monday morning at around 5:30 the ship's crew sent a distress signal when it was nearing the tourist town of Marsa Alam, and then it disappeared from the radar and contact with it was lost.

