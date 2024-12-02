Where were Douglas Murray and Kevin Spacey on Sunday?

British author and political commentator Douglas Murray, celebrated for his steadfast defense of Israel and critiques of radical ideologies, has been visiting Israel since last week.
Over the weekend, Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey also arrived in Israel. On Sunday, the duo toured sites impacted by the October 7 Hamas attacks, including Kibbutz Kfar Aza.
Kfar Aza was one of the hardest hit communities in southern Israel. More than 70 Hamas operatives attacked the kibbutz, murdering dozens of people and taking 19 others hostage.
Murray's visit highlights his unwavering dedication to combating antisemitism and championing democratic values.