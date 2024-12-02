Where were Douglas Murray and Kevin Spacey on Sunday?

Two superstars show solidarity with Israel's south during visit to Kfar Aza

ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
ILTV
Kevin Spacey
Douglas Murray
British author and political commentator Douglas Murray, celebrated for his steadfast defense of Israel and critiques of radical ideologies, has been visiting Israel since last week.
Over the weekend, Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey also arrived in Israel. On Sunday, the duo toured sites impacted by the October 7 Hamas attacks, including Kibbutz Kfar Aza.
NOTABLE GUESTS TOUR
Kfar Aza was one of the hardest hit communities in southern Israel. More than 70 Hamas operatives attacked the kibbutz, murdering dozens of people and taking 19 others hostage.
Murray's visit highlights his unwavering dedication to combating antisemitism and championing democratic values.
1 View gallery
Kevin Spacey visits Kfar AzaKevin Spacey visits Kfar Aza
Kevin Spacey visits Kfar Aza
(Moshe Mizrachi)
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""