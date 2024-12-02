Where were Douglas Murray and Kevin Spacey on Sunday?

British author and political commentator Douglas Murray, celebrated for his steadfast defense of Israel and critiques of radical ideologies, has been visiting Israel since last week.

Over the weekend, Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey also arrived in Israel. On Sunday, the duo toured sites impacted by the October 7 Hamas attacks, including Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

