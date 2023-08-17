Israel issues travel warning for Sweden amid Quran burnings

The Israeli National Security Council (NSC) warned Thursday of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden after incidents of Quran burnings by anti-Islam activists that have sparked outrage across the Muslim world.
More stories:
The NSC said that the threat level for traveling to Sweden has not been raised. Instead, it describes an "increased awareness regarding the terrorism threat," adding that similar events that occurred in Denmark could also impact the potential of a terrorist attack in that country.
"Sweden has raised the threat level in the country to level 4 out of 5 - a high threat," the NSC said. "These threats are reflected in alerts that have been issued by the UK, the U.S. and other countries."
Accordingly, the NCS said it was advising Israeli citizens to show increased vigilance while visiting Scandinavia, and to avoid visiting crowded places (malls, markets) and public institutions. "It is recommended to maintain heightened awareness in public places (including restaurants, hotels, bars, etc.)."
Quran burnings are allowed under the Swedish constitution's free speech protections, but Muslims view the desecration of their holy book as blasphemous.
Swedish officials have repeatedly condemned the acts and have also debunked claims that the Swedish government commissions the burning of scriptures.