East Jerusalem Palestinians cheer as rockets from Gaza fly overhead

This afternoon, sirens that rang out in the capital was met with applause and whistles from the residents of East Jerusalem, a first in a month and a half; The rockets aimed at the city were intercepted, with one falling near a hospital in Ramallah

On late Friday afternoon, a siren triggered by rocket launches from the Gaza Strip led to an eruption of cheers from the inhabitants of East Jerusalem. The last time a siren had been heard in Jerusalem was on October 30.
A video shared on the internet captures the residents of East Jerusalem reacting to the siren's sound with jubilant cheers and whistles. "See, it's above Al-Aqsa," remarks the individual who recorded the video. The footage, shot from the vicinity of the Old City, depicts one of the interceptions above the city's mosques.
East J'lem celebrate Gaza rockets
( )
Later in the afternoon, the air defense systems managed to intercept a number of rockets that were launched from the Gaza Strip toward the capital and its neighboring communities. Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency medical service, has stated that there have been no casualties reported as of yet.
1 View gallery
במזרח ירושלים חוגגים את ירי הרקטותבמזרח ירושלים חוגגים את ירי הרקטות
Skies over East J'lem when the shooting occurred
Furthermore, it was reported that a rocket from the final batch launched from the Strip detonated near a hospital in Ramallah.
