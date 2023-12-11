Mohammad's father just found out his son was kidnapped by Hamas. His family wants him back alive.

For two months, all the family of 39-year-old Mohammad Alatrash, from the Bedouin village of Sawa in the Negev, knew was that he had been declared missing since the Hamas massacre on October 7. Late last week, his family was informed that on Black Saturday he had been kidnapped into the Gaza Strip. His father, Ibrahim Alatrash, said on Sunday in an interview on Ynet Live that "in all these two months we knew nothing, the family just wanted to know if he was alive or dead. When we were informed that he was kidnapped, we felt relieved that we knew something, that he was somewhere."

"During these two months, a representative came to us every week to tell us that they are still looking for the body, and find nothing," Ibrahim Alatrash said. "Now we don't know if he is alive, but at least we have a direction - and we hope he is alive and will return safely."

1 View gallery Demonstrating in Tel Aviv for the return of the hostages held in Gaza ( Photo: Oz Moalem )

On the day his son was kidnapped he was at work near Kibbutz Nahal Oz. "The last time we managed to catch him was at 6:15 a.m., and someone was talking to him," his father said.

Ibrahim said Mohammad was supporting his large family, of two wives and 13 children, including a baby that was a month old when he was kidnapped. He also has 22 brothers and sisters, who Ibrahim says "always ask what's up with him. Now they are a little calmer. They say that he will return alive and that they (Hamas) will not touch him. We want him to return to his family, to his children."