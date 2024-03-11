UN envoy in Israel to probe UNRWA-Hamas collusion claims

Former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna arrived in Israel on Monday at the head of an independent UN commission to investigate alleged links between UNRWA staff and Hamas.
Beginning her review in mid-February, Colonna announced plans on Saturday to visit Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Ramallah and Amman.
The commission formed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is tasked with investigating claims employees of the United Nations' Palestinian relief agency took in the October 7 massacre.
During her visit, Colonna will be presented with intelligence material detailing Hamas' extensive involvement with UNRWA, according to the Foreign Ministry. This includes evidence of staff members' terrorist activities among Hamas ranks, the misuse of UNRWA facilities such as schools and health clinics for storing weapons, and the launching of rockets at Israel from these locations while endangering civilians in Gaza.
Colonna will also receive intelligence on the locations of Hamas terror tunnels and shafts in and around UNRWA facilities.
Israel will raise with the envoy the long-standing incitement against Israelis and Jews within the UNRWA education system, showcasing violent antisemitic content in school textbooks and summer camps. The issue of UNRWA's inaction to address these concerns will also be raised.
The U.S., Canada and several European countries suspended funding for UNRWA following evidence provided by Israel of UNRWA staff taking part in Hamas' atrocities on October 7.
UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini warned over the weekend that the funding freeze has put the organization "at risk of death" but added that he was "cautiously optimistic that within the next few weeks, and also following the publication of Catherine Colonna's report, a number of donors will return."