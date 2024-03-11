UN envoy in Israel to probe UNRWA-Hamas collusion claims

Former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna arrived in Israel on Monday at the head of an independent UN commission to investigate alleged

Former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna arrived in Israel on Monday at the head of an independent UN commission to investigate alleged

This is how you know the photo of Princess Kate was photoshopped

This is how you know the photo of Princess Kate was photoshopped

The commission formed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is tasked with investigating claims employees of the United Nations' Palestinian relief agency took in the October 7 massacre.

The commission formed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is tasked with investigating claims employees of the United Nations' Palestinian relief agency took in the October 7 massacre.

The commission formed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is tasked with investigating claims employees of the United Nations' Palestinian relief agency took in the October 7 massacre.