'I gave it all, I have no regrets': The letter a fallen IDF soldier left for his parents

"I could have chosen not to come here and hide. But that goes against everything I believe in and value – and the person I consider myself to be. Therefore, I had no choice, and I would do the same thing if I could choose again." This is what Sergeant First Class (res.) Joseph Gitarts, 25, from Tel Aviv, who was killed in Gaza on Monday, wrote to his parents.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The sealed letter that Gitarts wrote before he was called to the reserves to fight in Gaza, anticipating the tragic scenario that has now unfolded, began with an attempt to console his parents.

"Dear Mom and Dad, I love you very much. Everything is as it should be. I chose this path myself. I've lived a good and interesting life. Nevertheless, I have never been afraid of death. I made this choice myself and followed it through to the end. I fell with honor for the sake of my people. I have no regrets."

1 View gallery Master Sergeant (res.) Joseph Gitarts ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"I love you very much and am proud that you are my parents. You gave me so much. I had a very interesting, rich, happy and unique life. My death only underscores that. You are surely in great pain, but you will overcome it. I really wish for that. Both of you have many people close to you who will support you. Please find something positive in all of this. Be with your grandchildren. Help Israel. I'm okay," he also wrote in the letter.

Gitarts, a soldier in the 7029 Armored Battalion of the 179th Brigade, fell on Monday in a southern Gaza Strip battle after he was hit by an anti-tank missile. In recent years, he conducted scientific work in the field of medicine and computer science, and in the past year, he began developing a startup in the field.