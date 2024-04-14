Military says over 200 missiles, drones in Iranian strike





Air Force Chief during Iranian attack ( IDF )









The IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Israel was attack by over 200 drones and missiles fired from inside Iran on Sunday, but only a small number reached Israeli territory.

"A short while ago, dozens of surface-to-surface missile launches from Iran were identified approaching Israeli territory. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted the majority of the launches using the "Arrow" Aerial Defense System, together with Israel's strategic allies, before the launches crossed into Israeli territory. A small number of hits were identified, including at an IDF base in southern Israel, where minor damage was caused to infrastructure,". Hagari said.

2 View gallery Intercept over Jerusalem amid an Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel ( Photo: Ronen Zvulun / Reuters )

"Over the past few hours, many dozens of hostile aircraft, as well as dozens of cruise missiles, from Iran were identified approaching Israeli territory and intercepted. Dozens of IAF fighter jets are currently operating to intercept all aerial threats approaching Israeli territory".

2 View gallery Intercept of incoming Iranian drone over the city of Hulon ( Photo: Kobi Koancus )

An Israeli official said that 99% of the threats were intercepted although more drones and missiles were believed to be making their way to Israel and were being intercepted by the U.S. coalition in the region and by Israeli fighter jets.