Israeli women wounded in 3rd West Bank terror strike in 24 hours

A 31-year-old woman was wounded on Wednesday in a drive-by shooting terror attack on the West Bank. She was traveling with her husband and three children when terrorists opened fire on their car. Another man suffered from shock in the attack. Security forces launched a manhunt assisted by a drone after the suspected terrorists fled the scene.

"When we arrived we saw signs of gunfire on the car and inside were four members of the family. Miraculously only one was hurt by broken glass. We administered care and transported her to the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem," said paramedic Yonatan Shenabai.

Bullet holes on the car at the scene of the terror attack

This was the third terror attack on the West Bank in a 24-hour period. On Tuesday, six people were wounded, two of them seriously when a Palestinian terrorist opened fire outside a shopping mall in the settlement of Ma'ale Adumim. He was identified as a 20-year-old from a neighboring village who worked as a janitor in the settlement. His father, who had been working there for 25 years, and is likely facing dismissal after it was revealed that he pleaded with his employers to allow his son to work in the city as well.

An off-duty Border Police officer who was at a nearby barber shop ahead of his wedding when attack began, heard the gunfire, ran out and engaged with the attacker until he killed him.

"I realized something was happening and I was caught up in it, and I had to do what was required of me. I tried to identify the terrorist and was given directions from civilians until I spotted a guy wearing a yellow vest holding a gun. I shouted at him to stop but he began shooting at me. I understood that he was the terrorist, so I fired back and killed him."

A few hours later, another Palestinian terrorist attempted to stab soldiers at the Eshtemoa Junction in the southern West Bank before being shot. There were no casualties among the troops in that incident.

The Eshtemoa Junction scene