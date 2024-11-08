Trump’s win sparks hope and fear: How Jewish and Christian leaders are responding

Former President Donald Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris has exposed some of the deep divisions within the Jewish community. Some groups labeled the outcome “terrifying” and a “dark moment,” while others expressed optimism for future cooperation.
Jewish organizations shared statements that highlighted their priorities: fighting antisemitism, securing the U.S.-Israel relationship, defending reproductive rights, and protecting minority rights.
Trump's support among Jewish voters was notably strong, reaching nearly 50% in New York, for example.
The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations congratulated Trump and Vice President-elect Sen. J.D. Vance, stating, “We trust the new administration will work to combat antisemitism and strengthen U.S.-Israel relations.”
Similarly, the Jewish Federations of North America expressed readiness to “promote our values, fight antisemitism, secure our community, and support Israel” alongside the administration.
Jews from both ends of the religious spectrum – Reform and Orthodox – had something to say.
The Reform movement said, ”We hope and pray that he will be a president for all Americans,” although it did criticize some of Trump's policies. The Orthodox Union said it looked forward to working with Trump to “bring the country together to overcome the current challenges we face.”
On the other end of the spectrum, HIAS called Trump’s win “a dark moment,” while J Street described it as “a punch in the gut.”
Evangelicals, who helped put Trump in office, celebrated his victory as "divinely ordained" and leaders called on their constituencies to pray.
Evangelist Franklin Graham wrote on X, “Congratulations to Donald Trump… I pray you look to God for guidance.” In a separate post, California pastor Greg Laurie called for prayers, adding, “America needs restoration.”
About 80% of white evangelicals backed Trump in Tuesday’s election, according to the most recent polls. He also won an estimated 67% of Latino evangelicals and 14% of Black evangelicals.