Trump’s win sparks hope and fear: How Jewish and Christian leaders are responding

Former President Donald Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris has exposed some of the deep divisions within the Jewish community. Some groups labeled the outcome “terrifying” and a “dark moment,” while others expressed optimism for future cooperation.

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations congratulated Trump and Vice President-elect Sen. J.D. Vance, stating, “We trust the new administration will work to combat antisemitism and strengthen U.S.-Israel relations.”

Jews from both ends of the religious spectrum – Reform and Orthodox – had something to say.

