Truce ends, fighting in Gaza resumes; IDF says Hamas violates terms after rocket fire

The IDF said on Friday that Hamas violated the operational pause and fired rockets at Israel and as a result, the fighting will resume. "The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip," the military said.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

IDF strikes were reported in the northern parts of the Strip and in the area of Rafah in the South.

3 View gallery Israel strikes targets in Gaza

According to officials, Hamas failed to provide the names of hostages that would be released in a further day of the truce. Israelis were cautioned to take precautions in case of rocket attacks on Israeli cities. According to the Home Front Command, schools can operate only where children can reach protected areas in sufficient time for their safety.

Sounds of explosions were heard early on Friday, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip after a rocket that was fired at Israel less than one hour before the deadline for Hamas to provide the names of additional hostages to be freed or end the truce. Rocket fire continued into the morning.

3 View gallery Israeli hostages released in Gaza on Thursday

The military confirms it was carrying out airstrikes on northern Gaza.

Earlier the Wall Street Journal quoted Egyptian officials who said a further extension of the truce was agreed to be Israel and the Hamas, allowing the release of 10 more hostages. There was no Israeli confirmation to the report.

3 View gallery IDF troops in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

According to the WSJ, U.S. officials said they expected that Israel’s military campaign would resume as Israeli forces seek to root out Hamas and begin to move southward in Gaza. The focus now among U.S. officials has been on working with Israel on tactics that ensure minimal civilian casualties, U.S. officials said.