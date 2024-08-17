IAF strike in Lebanon kills 9, Hezbollah hesitant to respond amid Doha summit

Media outlets aligned with Hezbollah in Lebanon reported 9 fatalities on Friday night in an airstrike targeting a residential building in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. Additionally, four individuals were reported injured, with their conditions described as critical. Lebanese channel "Al-Manar," also affiliated with the Shiite terrorist organization, claimed that some of the casualties were Syrians. IDF spokesperson confirmed this morning the strike targeted a Hezbollah weapons depot in the Nabatieh area. Other strikes in southern Lebanon focused on military facilities of the militant group.

IAF strikes in southern Lebanon ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

In Lebanon, the attack has been referred to by some as the "Wadi al-Khufur Massacre." According to the latest update from the Lebanese Ministry of Health, at least six individuals were killed and three others injured, as initially reported by Lebanese media outlets. Local reports from southern Lebanon indicated that the strike targeted a family home with 12 members, with some victims being children.

This attack occurs against the backdrop of comments made by a source close to Hezbollah, who stated that in light of positive developments from the Doha summit, Hassan Nasrallah's organization would refrain from attacking Israel during ongoing negotiations for a potential agreement.

1 View gallery Lebanese civilians huddled near attack scene in southern Lebanon

"We can confirm Hezbollah will not initiate its retaliatory action during the talks, as the organization does not wish to be held responsible for disrupting the negotiations or a potential deal," the source conveyed in a conversation with the Washington Post. He further added, "The retaliatory action can wait; it is neither urgent nor time-sensitive."