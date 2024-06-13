IDF destroys tunnel in uncovered near Gaza-Israel border

The IDF reported Thursday that it destroyed a Hamas tunnel uncovered in Gaza, approximately one kilometer from the Israeli border

According to the IDF spokesperson, the tunnel extended approximately 800 meters and reached a depth of about 30 meters underground. The tunnel contained several operational chambers and blast doors.

