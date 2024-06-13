IDF destroys tunnel in uncovered near Gaza-Israel border

The IDF reported Thursday that it destroyed a Hamas tunnel uncovered in Gaza, approximately one kilometer from the Israeli border
According to the IDF spokesperson, the tunnel extended approximately 800 meters and reached a depth of about 30 meters underground. The tunnel contained several operational chambers and blast doors.
The Multidimensional Unit, along with the "Carmeli" (2) and 679 Brigade combat teams, conducted a divisional operation in the Zeitoun area and Sabra neighborhood. During the operation, dozens of Hamas terrorists were killed, and some 50 terrorist infrastructures in the area were destroyed.
According to the IDF spokesperson, the "Alexandroni" (3) and "HaZaken" Brigade combat teams have been engaged in the Corridor area for a week.
Additionally, as part of the divisional operation, the "Carmeli" Brigade combat team located and destroyed rocket launch pits ready for firing into Israel within the Zeitoun neighborhood. The soldiers, in coordination with the Israeli Air Force, also destroyed a Hamas rocket and weapons storage facility.