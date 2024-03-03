Skittles and Tabasco sauce: Gazans reveal what's in airdropped US aid packages

on Saturday, as global warnings of a humanitarian disaster there are growing louder. In doing so, the U.S. became the fifth country to drop aid to Gazans since the war began on October 7.

A Gazan man named Hazem Saror showcased a U.S. aid package, containing four complete meals, Tabasco sauce, salt, sugar and Skittles candies for dessert. Contrastingly, Jordanian aid packages offer three meals - breakfast, lunch and dinner - along with coffee.

