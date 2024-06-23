Drama in Russia after ISIS attempts to attack Jewish institutions: Russian synagogue set on fire in series of attacks

Media in Russia are reporting Sunday evening on an apparent terrorist attack against several targets in the Dagestan region in the North Caucasus, during which gunfire was directed against, among other things, a synagogue in the city of Derbent. There was also shooting at a church in Derbent, and at a police station in the city of Makhachkala. Two policemen and a priest are reported killed, as well as six wounded. Apparently the shooting has not yet ended, and exchanges of fire are still heard in Makhachkala.Two of the attackers reportedly have been killed.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said so far, no Jews or Israelis are known among the victims. "Gunmen shot two non-Jewish synagogue guards and a police vehicle and set fire to the synagogue hall. At the time of the incident, there were no worshipers in the building. So far, no Jews or Israelis are known among the victims," the ministry said in a statement.

2 View gallery Synagogue in Derbent in Russia's North Caucus is set on fire in attack

Reports said one officer was killed when shots were fired at a synagogue in Derbent, home to an ancient Jewish community in the North Caucasus. An exchange of fire also took place in an Orthodox Church in the town, a UNESCO heritage site.

Another exchange of shots took place at a police post in Makhachkala, about 125 kilometres (75 miles) to the north along the Caspian Sea coast and the main city in Dagestan, a mainly Moslem region in southern Russia.

The Russian news agency RIA reported that gunmen opened fire on the synagogue around 6 p.m. local time. After the shooting, the attackers fled in a white Volkswagen car. Russia's security forces arrived at the scene and began an investigation.





2 View gallery Smoke billows from one of the attack sites

The incident in Derbent comes after Russia in recent months announced several operations in which it arrested or killed ISIS terrorist operatives, including some who intended to attack synagogues and Jewish institutions.

In March, the Islamist terrorist organization carried out the worst attack that Russia has known in more than 20 years, when its terrorists opened fire in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow and killed at least 144 people. Last week, ISIS terrorists overtook guards at a prison in the city of Rostov, held them hostage and published videos in which they threatened to kill them; the terrorists were ultimately eliminated. According to Russia, the hostages were released unharmed.