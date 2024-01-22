ISIS terrorist attack on Israel thwarted

For the second time in a month, terrorist attacks planned by two terrorists from East Jerusalem affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) were foiled. The two, ages 19 and 20, from the Ras al-Amud neighborhood, were arrested during a joint operation by the Central Unit of the Jerusalem District Police, Border Police soldiers and the Shin Bet. On Monday, an indictment was filed against the two in the Jerusalem District Court, which states that they intended to detonate a truck full of gas tanks near the Knesset.

According to the indictment, filed by attorney Sapir Mordechai of the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office, the two are accused of committing the crimes of attempted use of a weapon for terrorist purposes, connection to a terrorist act of use of a weapon for terrorist purposes, training or instruction in a terrorist act, membership in a terrorist organization, and obstruction of justice. In addition, one of the accused hung Hamas flags in the month of October in the neighborhood where he lives.

Last month, an investigation of the two began in the Shin Bet and the central unit of the Jerusalem District Police, on the suspicion of preparing explosives for the purpose of carrying out terrorist attacks and belonging to the terrorist organization. During the search conducted by the police in the homes of the accused - Mustafa Abdel Nabi and Ahmed Natsha - various chemical substances were seized, which were suspected to be intended for \the preparation of the explosives, the flags of the terrorist organization ISIS and the terrorist organization Hamas, a notebook detailing the method of preparing explosives and other findings. The suspects were interrogated, and later arrested on December 26. Their detention has since been extended by the court.

According to the investigation, the two terrorists, who support the ideology of ISIS and to which they also pledged allegiance, planned to prepare explosive charges and use them to carry out terrorist attacks against the security forces and civilians. For this purpose, the suspects were equipped with various chemical substances to prepare the charges.

