Foreign Ministry envoy urges hostage return even if it halts Hamas offensive

Israel should prioritize bringing all of the hostages home, even if it requires halting the fight against Hamas for six months, according to Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, a special envoy in Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

HOSTAGE RETURN

She told ILTV that Israel “has to do everything possible to ensure we bring back all the hostages.”

“That’s what we should do because that’s how we really win,” Hassan-Nahoum said.

At the same time, she emphasized that Israel must reserve the right to resume military operations and finish the job, even if it takes a year or more.