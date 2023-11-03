IDF names four soldiers killed in northern Gaza battles; Blinken lands in Israel

The IDF Friday morning named four more soldiers who have been killed in battles against Hamas terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip.

Captain Beni Wais, 22, from Haifa, a platoon commander in the 460th Brigade; Master Sergeant (Res.) Uriah Mash, 41, from Talmon, a 401st Brigade soldier; Master Sergeant (Res.) Yehonatan Yosef Brand, 28, from Jerusalem, a 401st Brigade soldier; Sergeant Major (Res.) Gil Pishitz, 39, from Harish, a tank driver in the 401st Brigade. Two other soldiers were seriously wounded in battle.

The army also announced that Mustafa Dalul, commander of Hamas's Sabra Tel al-Hawa Battalion, was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Dalul, who has been actively involved in the war since its onset, played a pivotal role in leading the combat against IDF forces in the Gaza Strip. Over the past few years, Dalul has served in various capacities within Hamas’s battalion and brigade structures in Gaza City.

Meanwhile, the United States' top diplomat Antony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv on Friday to push for humanitarian pauses in the Gaza war as Israel said it had surrounded the Palestinian enclave's biggest city and the focus of its drive to annihilate Hamas.

Blinken, on his second trip to Israel in a month, is due to discuss with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders concrete steps to minimize harm to civilians in besieged Gaza, where food, fuel, water and medicine are scarce.

U.S. officials have confirmed that U.S. surveillance drones have been flying over Gaza in search of hostages taken by Hamas when the Palestinian terror organization attacked Israel.

The two U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the U.S. was flying intelligence-gathering drones over Gaza to assist with hostage location efforts. One of the officials said they had been carrying out the drone flights for over a week.

According to the New York Times, the surveillance drones are mainly focused over the southern part of the Gaza Strip and relay information to the IDF which is operating on the ground in the north.

Pentagon sources confirmed to the Times that this is the first time U.S. drones have operated over Gaza. They clarified that the drones are unarmed and do not support the IDF's offensive operations on the ground.

Elite IDF reconnaissance units, including Haruv, Duchifat, Duvdevan, the Engineering Corps and the Border Police, carried out operations in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank overnight on Friday.

During these operations, an aircraft struck an armed group that had hurled explosives at the troops. Meanwhile, in another clash, terrorists opened fire and lobbed explosives at the forces, who responded with gunfire. Palestinian sources report that these exchanges resulted in four fatalities.

Elsewhere, in the Al-Fawwar camp near Hebron, Israeli forces conducted raids on workshops used as weapon manufacturing sites, where two rioters were shot dead. Additional reports from Palestinian sources indicate that another individual was fatally wounded by IDF gunfire in the Qalandia refugee camp, located to the north of Jerusalem.

Overnight Friday, the IDF struck a Hezbollah terrorist cell in Lebanon and targeted the group's infrastructure following attacks directed at Israeli soil.

An IDF tank fired at a terrorist cell that was attempting to fire anti-tank missiles from Lebanon into the Mount Dov region of Israel. In the incident, one IDF soldier was moderately wounded and a reservist was lightly wounded by an unmanned aerial vehicle. Both soldiers have been evacuated for medical care and their families have been notified.

Hezbollah has released the names of five additional terrorists who were killed in Lebanon, bringing the organization's confirmed number of fatalities to at least 55.

Katai’b Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq, issued a threat to U.S. forces whose bases in the region have been attacked in recent weeks.

"In support of our people in Palestine and as retribution for the martyrs, a new phase in the confrontation with the enemy and its bases in the area will commence next week, a phase that is broader and more severe," the armed group claimed.

Gulf Arab power the United Arab Emirates warned on Friday that there was a real risk of a regional spillover from the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, adding that it was working "relentlessly" to secure a humanitarian cease-fire.

The UAE was the most prominent Arab country to sign the 2020 Abraham Accords, a series of pacts with Israel, which the latter hoped would pave the way to normalization of ties with Muslim superpower Saudi Arabia, but the war dealt those plans a blow.

"As we continue working to stop this war we cannot ignore the wider context and the necessity to turn down the regional temperature that is approaching a boiling point," Noura al-Kaabi, a minister of state for foreign affairs, told a policy conference in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

"The risk of regional spillover and further escalation is real, as well as the risk that extremist groups will take advantage of the situation to advance ideologies that will keep us locked in cycles of violence."

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday it is in touch with Iran and other regional governments that can make contact with Hamas for the safe release of nearly two dozen Thai hostages it is holding.

Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Thailand's top diplomat who was in the Middle East earlier this week, said Iran was close to Hamas and has promised to help with negotiations.

At least 23 Thai nationals were among more than 240 people taken hostage when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7 in the deadliest day of the country's 75-year history. Of the more than 1,400 people Israel says were killed in the rampage, at least 32 were Thai.

Qatar, Iran and Egypt have agreed to send Thailand's request to free the hostages to Hamas immediately, Thailand's foreign ministry said.