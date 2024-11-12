US company offers cruise for Trump's entire term in office

A U.S. cruise company is offering Americans a voyage of up to four years – set to continue until after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s term in office ends.

The company, Villa Vie Residences, offers customers all-inclusive tickets for $255,999 per cabin, with a double-occupancy cabin starting at $319,998. The cruise will visit 140 countries across seven continents, according to a report by Business Insider.

Villa Vie Residences also offers a "midterm choice" package – a two-year voyage priced at $150,399 for a single passenger or $187,998 for a couple. One-, two- and three-year ticket options are also available on the Odyssey, a ship that sails continuously.

The ship is equipped with spa facilities and fitness programs and the tickets include meals – with free beer and wine served during lunch and dinner. Business Insider reported prior to the U.S. election that millions of Americans were considering leaving the country if Trump were re-elected.

As election results began to come in, online searches for “moving to Canada” spiked. While the Odyssey cruise doesn’t offer “true” citizenship or immigration, it gives passengers an option to “escape the traffic, politics and daily urban routine.”

The Odyssey embarked on its maiden voyage in September after being docked in Belfast, Ireland, for four months due to delays. It was previously reported that two passengers who repeatedly complained about the delays were removed from the ship and their contracts were canceled.

