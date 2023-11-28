Families of hostages due to be released informed; hospital says freed hostages in good health

Chopper brings released hostages to Ichilov Hospital





Families of hostages due for release on Tuesday were notified in the early morning about their loved ones' impending freedom, following the government's receipt and review of the list of names. Ten hostages are set to be released on the first day of the extended truce in the Gaza war, a negotiation facilitated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

The Justice Ministry released a list of 50 Palestinian prisoners scheduled for release in exchange for additional hostages. Included is 22-year-old Ahed Tamimi, who was arrested earlier this month for incitement to terrorism on her Instagram feed.

14 View gallery Ahed Tamimi ( Photo: EPA )

Tamimi, often viewed as a symbol of Palestinian resistance, was released from Israeli prison in 2018 after serving an eight-month sentence. She was arrested at 17 for striking an IDF soldier , an incident her mother filmed and broadcast live on Facebook. The confrontation occurred outside their home in the West Bank village of Nebi Salah, a frequent site of clashes with troops and settlers from the nearby settlement of Halamish, also known as Neve Tzuf. In 2017, a village resident stabbed to death three settlers and wounded a fourth in an attack.

Director of the Dana Children's Hospital at Tel Aviv's Ichilov Medical Center, Professor Dror Mandel, said early on Tuesday that the hostages who were admitted after their release on Monday, were after first examination in stable condition and were being cared for in a dedicated and secluded area, to provide them with a quiet and calm environment and with the best medical care and support.

14 View gallery A chopper carrying freed hostages lands at the Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv on Monday ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

The hostages freed were taken from their homes in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 but 49 additional captives from Nir Oz remained held in Gaza, including children, mothers, fathers, grandfathers and grandmothers.

14 View gallery Top L-R: Sahar Calderon, Erez Calderon, Eitan Yahalomi, Yagil Yaakov, Or Yaakov, Sharon Aloni Cunio, Emma Cunio, Yuli Cunio, Karina Engel-Bart, Mika Engel and Yuval Engel

14 View gallery Sahar and Erez Calderon and Eitan Yahalomi handed over to Red Cross ( Photo: Screenshot )

14 View gallery Sharon Cunio and Mika Engel holding Cunion's little daughters Yuli and Emma ( Photo: Screenshot )

The eleven hostages are Sharon Aloni Cunio, 33, and her twin daughters Yuli and Emma, 3; Karina Engel-Bart, 51, and her daughters Mika, 18, and Yuval, 10; siblings Sahar, 16, and Erez, 12, Calderon; siblings Or, 16, and Yagil, 12, Yaakov; and Eitan Yahalomi, 12.

All children will be separated from their fathers who will remain in captivity. They are David Cunio, Ronen Engel, Ofer Calderon, Ohad Yahalomi and Yair Yaakov and his partner Meirav Tal.

Sahar and Erez Calderon

Hadas Calderon, from Kibbutz Nir Oz, has been one of the leaders in the Families' Struggle for the Release of the hostages since October 7. On Tuesday, she will finally be able to meet her children, Sahar (16 years old) and Erez (13 years old), who were kidnapped by terrorists from the kibbutz.

However, the joy is far from complete. Their father, Ofer Calderon, remained in Gaza. Erez was seen in a video posted by the terrorists from Gaza and that's when Hadas - who was in a nearby house and rescued after eight hours in the safe room - realized that her son, her daughter and her ex-husband had been kidnapped to Gaza. 80-year-old Carmela Dan , Erez and Sahar's grandmother, and her granddaughter Noya, a 13-year-old on the autistic spectrum, were murdered in the Hamas attack in Nir Oz.

Or and Yagil Yaakov

Or Yaakov, 16, and his brother Yagil, 13, were alone in their home in Nir Oz on October 7 and hid in the safe room. They managed to inform their mother about the terrorists' infiltration. "Don't take me, I'm too young," the boys' mother Renana heard over the phone Yagil say to his kidnappers. On that same day, the two were seen in a video that was circulated online.

14 View gallery Or and Yagil Yaakov on their way to Red Cross

14 View gallery Or and Yagil with their father, Yair, who is still in captivity

This was not the last time Yagil was seen in Gaza. In a psychological terror video published by Islamic Jihad , he was filmed next to Hana Katzir, who was released in the first phase of the hostage deal. On Monday night, they were returned to Israel and reunited with their mother. However, in addition to the two brothers, their father Yair and his partner Meirav Tal were also kidnapped to Gaza where they remain in captivity.

Sharon Aloni Cunio, and her twin daughters Yuli and Emma

On Friday, Daniel Aloni and her 6-year-old daughter Emilia returned home from Hamas captivity. On Monday, the family welcomed Daniel's sister, Sharon Aloni-Cunio and her three-year-old twin daughters Yuli and Emma. However, father David Cunio, his brother Ariel and his partner Arbel Yehud remained in Gaza.

14 View gallery Sharon, Yuli and Emma with David who was not released

Karina Engel-Bart, and her daughters Mika and Yuval

She managed to defeat cancer and survived captivity : Two years after recovering from cancer, Karina Engel-Bart returned to Israel on Monday, after 52 days in captivity in Gaza. She was accompanied by her daughters Mika, 18, and Yuval, 11. Yuval suffered a leg injury on October 7 and was documented being transported into a Red Cross vehicle in a wheelchair. Karina's partner, Ronen Engel, is still in captivity.

14 View gallery Yuval with her mother Karina

14 View gallery The mother and daughters returned to Israel without their father Ronen

Ronen's brother, Danny, shared that on the morning of the massacre, he corresponded with Ronen on WhatsApp. "After seeing pictures of terrorists entering Be'eri, I messaged Karina. She wrote that they were in the safe room and that my brother was armed next to the door. That was my last contact with them." Since then the family has been in captivity in Gaza. Monday night, the mother and daughters returned to Israel without their father.

Eitan Yahalomi

Eitan Yahalomi, 12, was abducted from Nir Oz to Gaza along with his father Ohad. After 52 days in captivity, he finally returned to Israel and will reunite with his mother Bat Sheva, his younger sister Yael, 10, and his other sister, a baby. However, Ohad, who protected his family, was shot by the terrorists and kidnapped; he did not return with Eitan.

14 View gallery Eitan Yahalomi

"On that Saturday, we woke up at 6:30 to the sirens, and we all went to the safe room," said Bat Sheva, Eitan's mother. "At a certain point, we began to hear machine gun fire on the house. The door to our safe room wouldn't close, so Ohad decided to go out and wedge the door shut for us – it was the only way to secure it. He told us from beyond the door that he loves us and messaged friends that he hears the terrorists and we don't have much time. Around 10:00, they broke into the house, shot Ohad and managed to enter the safe room.

"Four armed terrorists pointed their weapons at us and forced us to come out. We saw Ohad sitting injured; he told us to go with them and that he loves us. One of them filmed me, and I pleaded in the video that they take me and not the children. They took Eitan on one motorcycle and me with the girls on another and drove toward the border.

"As we saw the Gaza settlement facing Nir Oz, two tanks appeared. The terrorists panicked and started firing in all directions. Our motorcycle fell to the side, and the motorcycle with Eitan continued ahead, and I haven't seen it since. We ran, in our pajamas, barefoot, through the fields. The missiles whizzed over our heads. We reached the kibbutz factory, which wasn't on fire, and saw a bus arriving - it was the first bus with soldiers that came to Nir Oz. After a while, they entered our home and didn't find Ohad. A few days later, we received a message that he had been kidnapped."

The chairperson of kibbutz Nir Oz, Osnat Perry, said, "There is a great sigh of relief in the kibbutz tonight, but at the same time, there is great concern for our loved ones still held by Hamas. We demand the immediate return of all the hostages, at any cost required."

14 View gallery Hostages transferred to Israel via Red Cross on Sunday ( Photo: AP / Hatem Ali )

The Health Ministry said that the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv is fully prepared to welcome the 11 returned captives and they will be provided with necessary medical and psychological care. Per the Ministry's statement, the freed abductees will have their first reunion with their families since their capture at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Government Secretariat has requested ministers to approve an increase in the optional list of names for release in the hostage exchange deal by about 60, in addition to the 300 already approved by the government.

A political source said that this decision was made to expand the negotiating room with Hamas. According to the agreed-upon framework, one Israeli captive is to be released for every three Palestinian prisoners.

This comes after a White House official confirmed that Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend the truce in Gaza, without offering more details.

14 View gallery Children of Kibbutz Nir Oz await release of their friends ( Photo: Mir Ohayon )

Earlier, Hamas confirmed to mediators that "it has a phase ready for an additional day of releasing captives," without providing further details, according to a report in the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

Meanwhile, an Egyptian source revealed that "negotiations are underway regarding guarantees requested by Hamas related to Israel, including the entry of fuel trucks and their delivery to hospitals in northern Gaza Strip."

Additionally, the same source stated that "Hamas has informed mediators it has evidence of several captives held by the Islamic Jihad, which could extend the cease-fire by another four days," but added that "the matter is subject to further guarantees."