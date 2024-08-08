Israeli officials pessimistic of cease-fire, 'Sinwar wants regional war'

Israeli officials on Thursday said they were not optimistic that a cease-fire and hostage release deal could be agreed despite efforts by the United States to secure one.
National Security Advisor spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday that The United States was closer than ever to securing a deal.
The officials said that the American efforts to reach a deal that would mitigate the risk of a regional conflict brought on by an Iranian and Hezbollah attack on Israel depend only on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who they say hopes his war against Israel would expand to encompass the entire region. They believe Sinwar has no incentive, therefore, to allow tensions to reduce.
According to a report in the UAE The National on Thursday, Sinwar who has replaced Ismail Haniyeh as head of the Hamas politburo after his assassination last month, informed Egyptian mediators that he would not agree to a cease-fire without a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.
He also said he opposed any involvement of the Palestinian Authority, under President Mahmoud Abbas, in the administration of Gaza after the war and any presence of an international force to secure the Strip.