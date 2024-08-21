Member of Quds force, Fatah official killed in IDF strike

Lebanon media says drone targeted senior Fatah member accused by Israel of smuggling weapons to the West Bank; military spokesperson says Hezbollah targets civilians in strike on Golan 

A member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds force was killed on Wednesday in an IDF drone strike on his car traveling in an affluent neighborhood of Sidon.
According to a report in Lebanon's UNews agency, three people were killed in the attack and in the Saudi media, one of the casualties was identified as Lhalil al Makdah, a senior member of the Palestinian Fatah group whom Israel had accused of smuggling weapons to the West Bank. According to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen channel, the Fatah official was the target of the attack.
IDF drone strike kills 3 in Sidon
The Israeli strike came after Hezbollah fired 50 rockets and drones at northern Israel in the early morning hours. One man was moderately hurt when a direct hit was made on his home on the Golan Heights.
IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a post that Hezbollah's attack targeted Katzerin, a city on the Golan, and was an indiscriminate attack on civilians. "Like any country that protects its citizens, we will respond accordingly," Hagari said in a post on X
Aftermath of an IDF drone strike in Sidon
Hezbollah's attacks threatened areas further south of the border including on the Sea of Galilee. Lebanese media reported Israeli artillery fire on South Lebanon.
