Central Israel comes under rocket attack, sirens blare in major cities

IDF says three projectiles crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon and were intercepted; millions rush to shelter as sirens blare in areas south of Haifa to the north to the outskirts of Ashdod 

ynet correspondents|
Sirens blared in Israel from the north to the south of Monday afternoon as rockets were launched in Lebanon. Millions of Israelis rushed to shelter while aerial defenses intercepted some of the incoming threats.
The IDF said three projectiles crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon and were intercepted. No damage or injuries were reported after an initial investigation.
4 View gallery
אזעקות באזור השרוןאזעקות באזור השרון
Rockets intercepted over the Sharon Plains
(Photo: Raanan Ben Tzur)
Some shrapnel from intercepting rockets fell in Holon, just south of Tel Aviv but no injuries were reported there.
4 View gallery
Central Israel under rocket attack Central Israel under rocket attack
Central Israel under rocket attack
(Photo: Red Alert )
Ben Gurion Airport halted all flights for the duration of the attack and a flight arriving from Berlin, Germany, changed course and flew toward Cyprus before entering into Israeli airspace. Another flight preparing to depart for Portugal was stopped on the runway.
Rockets intercepted over Sharon Plains 
(צילום: רענן בן צור)
Hezbollah targeted vast areas of the north during the day on Monday including the cities of Haifa and Acre.
4 View gallery
רסיס רקטה בקדימהרסיס רקטה בקדימה
Shrapnel after Hezbollah rocket strike
On Sunday, a drone exploded inside a military base in central Israel killing four soldiers and wounding dozens of others.
4 View gallery
Israelis in shelters amid rocket fire Israelis in shelters amid rocket fire
Israelis in shelters amid rocket fire
(Photo: GIlad Carmeli)
