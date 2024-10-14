Central Israel comes under rocket attack, sirens blare in major cities

Sirens blared in Israel from the north to the south of Monday afternoon as rockets were launched in Lebanon. Millions of Israelis rushed to shelter while aerial defenses intercepted some of the incoming threats.

The IDF said three projectiles crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon and were intercepted. No damage or injuries were reported after an initial investigation.

4 View gallery Rockets intercepted over the Sharon Plains ( Photo: Raanan Ben Tzur )

Some shrapnel from intercepting rockets fell in Holon, just south of Tel Aviv but no injuries were reported there.

4 View gallery Central Israel under rocket attack ( Photo: Red Alert )

Ben Gurion Airport halted all flights for the duration of the attack and a flight arriving from Berlin, Germany, changed course and flew toward Cyprus before entering into Israeli airspace. Another flight preparing to depart for Portugal was stopped on the runway.

Rockets intercepted over Sharon Plains ( צילום: רענן בן צור )

Hezbollah targeted vast areas of the north during the day on Monday including the cities of Haifa and Acre.

4 View gallery Shrapnel after Hezbollah rocket strike

On Sunday, a drone exploded inside a military base in central Israel killing four soldiers and wounding dozens of others.

4 View gallery Israelis in shelters amid rocket fire ( Photo: GIlad Carmeli )

Hezbollah targeted vast areas of the north during the day on Monday including the cities of Haifa and Acre.





Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: