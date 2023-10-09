'My team and I are now safe', says US Sen. Cory Booker after leaving Israel

Following the unexpected and deadly attack by Hamas, Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, and his staff were able to safely leave Israel on Sunday, a day after being forced to take shelter due rockets fired from Gaza. A spokesperson for the senator, Maya Krishna-Rogers, confirmed that Booker and his team were in Jerusalem when the attacks occurred on Saturday and had to remain in place for their own safety.

In a statement, Krishna-Rogers said: "Senator Booker and accompanying staff were in Jerusalem when Hamas launched their attacks against Israel on Saturday, and sheltered in place for their safety. We are grateful that Senator Booker and our colleagues were able to safely depart Israel earlier today."

I was in Israel when the horrific attacks carried out by Hamas started on Saturday. My team and I are now safe, but like many we are shaken, angered, and heartbroken by the hundreds killed, the thousands injured, those taken hostage, and all who are directly affected by these… pic.twitter.com/E4BgEZxSTC — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 8, 2023

Booker traveled to Israel on Friday for planned meetings and site visits in preparation for the upcoming N7 summit in Tel Aviv, which specifically focuses on regional economic integration under the framework of the Abraham Accords, according to the statement.

The New Jersey senator and former presidential hopeful was resolute in his support for Israel. "I emphatically condemn Hamas' horrific acts of violence, kidnapping and terror targeting Israeli families, children and other civilians in towns and cities across the nation of Israel. I stand with the people of Israel and the families of those who have lost loved ones," he said in a statement.

1 View gallery Senator Cory Booker ( Photo: AFP )