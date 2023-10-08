Israel confirms at least 700 dead in Hamas attack; Ashkelon home takes direct hit

Amid estimates death toll will top 1,000 and with over 150 captives, Hamas launches a heavy missile barrage on the southern city; Before midnight, a missile barrage aimed at Rishon LeZion and its surrounding areas follows hundreds of launches to the south; IDF attacks hundreds of targets in Gaza and engages terrorists on Israeli soil

Rocket fire from Gaza continued shortly after midnight Monday, with the military wing of Hamas claiming that it launched 100 rockets toward the southern city of Ashkelon. Ynet is currently unable to corroborate these claims.
Three buildings sustained direct hits in the attack and a fire broke out in one of them. A 9-year-old boy was rescued in light to moderate condition from a four-story building, and another man, 37, in light condition. They were transported to Barzilai Medical Center along with a woman in her 40s who suffered from shock.
Rockets launched from Gaza as seen from Netivot
(Photo: MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)
In another building, a 78-year-old man was lightly injured by shrapnel, while the third building had no casualties. Firefighters gained control over fires that broke out in various areas due to the rockets. Additionally, a 71-year-old woman and a 22-year-old young man were lightly injured while making their way to bomb shelters.
Shortly before, Gaza terrorists also fired a rocket salvo into central Israel, mainly targeting the Rishon Lezion area. Blasts were heard in Tel Aviv.
IDF strike in Gaza
(Photo: MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)
The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit updated that a missile boat attacked three rocket launchers in Gaza in recent hours that were aimed toward Israeli territory.
Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force has launched another series of massive airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, focusing on Gaza City's Shejaiya neighborhood, which has been a focal point of Hamas activity.
Israel has updated its death toll since Hamas launched its surprise offensive Saturday morning to 700, with that figure expected to further climb in the coming hours and days.
