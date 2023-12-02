Israel recalls negotiation team from Qatar as Gaza truce talks collapse

Under the instruction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mossad chief David Barnea directed representatives of the Israeli intelligence agency in Qatar on Saturday to return to Israel following a deadlock in negotiations with Hamas to renew the truce in Gaza.

Despite the breakdown in negotiations, Barnea thanked CIA Director William Burns, Egyptian spy chief Abbas Kamel and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani for their "tremendous mediation efforts that led to the release of 84 Israelis alongside 24 foreign nationals."

As of last Wednesday, signs emerged suggesting that Hamas was not planning to honor its commitments under the agreement. The Mossad chief stressed a "zero tolerance policy toward any games the terrorist organization might play."

Barnea cautioned Hamas that Israel would not hesitate to resume military operations within Gaza, later following through on the warning. Israeli sources say that the terrorist group was caught off guard by the mobilization of Israeli soldiers from their staging areas.

Israeli sources said that the recall of the negotiations team and the full resumption of combat operations in Gaza serve as a clear signal that there will be no compromise on the previously agreed framework, which includes the release of women and children from captivity.