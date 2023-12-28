Watch: IDF forces clash with terrorists in Khan Younis mosque

In the past two weeks, an IDF 7th Armored Brigade assault team has been operating in the Khan Younis area in the southern Gaza Strip.
More stories:
The soldiers uncovered a weapons cache, eliminated many terrorists in clashes and ambushes and directed airstrikes.
The IDF reported that during a 12th Battalion assault team's operation at the Qutaybah Mosque in Khan Younis, a site linked to Hamas, soldiers uncovered a vast underground complex.
An explosive was set off in one of the rooms and terrorists opened fire at the forces. The soldiers retaliated, evacuating wounded comrades while using air support to eliminate additional terrorists attempting to escape the mosque.
During this operation, Sergeant Maor Cohen Eisenkot and Staff Sergeant Jonatan Dean Haim tragically lost their lives. Furthermore, in raids on terror targets, the soldiers successfully located and seized weapons and training manuals.