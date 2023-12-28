Watch: IDF forces clash with terrorists in Khan Younis mosque

In the past two weeks, an IDF 7th Armored Brigade assault team has been operating in the Khan Younis area in the southern Gaza Strip.

The soldiers uncovered a weapons cache, eliminated many terrorists in clashes and ambushes and directed airstrikes.

The IDF reported that during a 12th Battalion assault team's operation at the Qutaybah Mosque in Khan Younis, a site linked to Hamas, soldiers uncovered a vast underground complex.

