Shin Bet had warning of Hamas plan months before massacre, report

According to an investigative report broadcast on Channel 12's Uvda documentary series late on Wednesday, the Shin Bet received information from a human intelligence source two months before the Hamas massacre, warning that the terror group was planning something big for the week following Yom Kippur, which this year fell exactly one week before October 7.

Unlike Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who still has not owned up to his responsibilities in the failure to prevent the Hamas massacre of October 7, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar said publicly that he was responsible for his organization's failures, but their extent remains unclear.

