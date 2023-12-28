Shin Bet had warning of Hamas plan months before massacre, report

According to an investigative report broadcast on Channel 12's Uvda documentary series late on Wednesday, the Shin Bet received information from a human intelligence source two months before the Hamas massacre, warning that the terror group was planning something big for the week following Yom Kippur, which this year fell exactly one week before October 7.
Unlike Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who still has not owned up to his responsibilities in the failure to prevent the Hamas massacre of October 7, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar said publicly that he was responsible for his organization's failures, but their extent remains unclear.
The report claimed that the indications that were detected in the Strip were misread and that the extent of the catastrophe could have perhaps been reduced. The investigative team learned that the intelligence provided by the source was not flagged as significant because the Shin Bet operatives, who did not relay the information to their superiors, believed that if it were accurate, other indications would come to light. Only later was the source classified as highly credible.
As reported on Ynet, Bar rushed to the Shin Bet headquarters after his operatives reported 'certain activity' in Gaza during the night preceding the attack and was in consultation with senior officials during the night hours. He directed the organization's operational unit to travel to the border, fearing it would be breached, but no one had anticipated the magnitude of the eventual Hamas strike.