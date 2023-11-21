IDF: 40 southern communities will be allowed home in coming days

The message, delivered Monday by the Gaza Division to the communities' residents, cited the "progress of the combat and a shift in the operational situation" as the basis for this decision.

The message, delivered Monday by the Gaza Division to the communities' residents, cited the "progress of the combat and a shift in the operational situation" as the basis for this decision.

The message, delivered Monday by the Gaza Division to the communities' residents, cited the "progress of the combat and a shift in the operational situation" as the basis for this decision.

The region remains classified as a closed military zone. The IDF underscored its commitment to orchestrating a well-structured plan to facilitate the residents' re-entry, via a dialogue with local authority leaders, assuring a supportive and coordinated transition back to their homes.

The region remains classified as a closed military zone. The IDF underscored its commitment to orchestrating a well-structured plan to facilitate the residents' re-entry, via a dialogue with local authority leaders, assuring a supportive and coordinated transition back to their homes.

The region remains classified as a closed military zone. The IDF underscored its commitment to orchestrating a well-structured plan to facilitate the residents' re-entry, via a dialogue with local authority leaders, assuring a supportive and coordinated transition back to their homes.

As per the recent directives, residents within the specified distance will be given permission to return to their homes for an indefinite period in the coming days. The military accentuated the necessity to adhere to daily instructions disseminated by the Home Front Command, with a particular focus on warning procedures, protective measures and the operation of education, work and volunteer systems.

As per the recent directives, residents within the specified distance will be given permission to return to their homes for an indefinite period in the coming days. The military accentuated the necessity to adhere to daily instructions disseminated by the Home Front Command, with a particular focus on warning procedures, protective measures and the operation of education, work and volunteer systems.

As per the recent directives, residents within the specified distance will be given permission to return to their homes for an indefinite period in the coming days. The military accentuated the necessity to adhere to daily instructions disseminated by the Home Front Command, with a particular focus on warning procedures, protective measures and the operation of education, work and volunteer systems.