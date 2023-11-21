IDF: 40 southern communities will be allowed home in coming days

The IDF delineated plans to permit the return of residents to 40 communities in the Western Negev, located 4 to 7 kilometers from the border with Gaza.
The message, delivered Monday by the Gaza Division to the communities' residents, cited the "progress of the combat and a shift in the operational situation" as the basis for this decision.
The region remains classified as a closed military zone. The IDF underscored its commitment to orchestrating a well-structured plan to facilitate the residents' re-entry, via a dialogue with local authority leaders, assuring a supportive and coordinated transition back to their homes.
As per the recent directives, residents within the specified distance will be given permission to return to their homes for an indefinite period in the coming days. The military accentuated the necessity to adhere to daily instructions disseminated by the Home Front Command, with a particular focus on warning procedures, protective measures and the operation of education, work and volunteer systems.
Moreover, in the coming days, residents will be allowed to enter localities that are 0 to 4 kilometers from the Gaza border, but only for the purpose of taking care of their homes or brief visits, after which they will be requested to vacate the area. As stated by the military, the determination of essential personnel in each community will be the responsibility of a community protection squad or a security coordinator.
Some 40 communities from the Sha'ar Hanegev, Sdot Negev, Hof Ashkelon and Eshkol Regional Councils are expected to be included in the plan to return home.