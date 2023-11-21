Haniyeh says approaching truce agreement after Hamas response given Qatar; IDF names two fatalities in Gaza fighting

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh said late on Monday that the terror group was near a truce agreement with Israel and that it provided its response to the Qatari mediators, in a statement to the Reuters news agency.

The IDF announced the death of two of its force in the Gaza fighting. Captain (res.) Arnon Moshe Avraham Benvenisti Vaspi and Staff sergeant Ilya Senkin were killed and five others were seriously wounded in Gaza.

Palestinians reported on Tuesday of a communications outage in northern including in Gaza City, after a communication tower was bombed in the early morning hours.

On Monday, Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), met in Qatar with Ismail Haniyeh.

"The ICRC does not participate in negotiations leading to the release of hostages. As a neutral humanitarian mediator, we are ready to facilitate any future releases agreed upon by the conflict parties, as ICRC teams have already done on two occasions," it was stated.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he believes a deal to secure the release of hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza is near.

Rocket sirens sounded all across central Israel, as well as in the southern city of Ashdod. There were no reports of injuries. A vehicle in the central city of Holon was hit by shrapnel.

The IDF reported detecting two launches aimed at Israeli territory, both intercepted by the Iron Dome and David's Sling missile defense systems. Extensive warnings were issued due to concerns about shrapnel from the interceptions.

Dozens of protesters calling for the release of hostages in Gaza outside the UNICEF offices in Tel Aviv were seen seeking cover as sirens began to blare.

The Hezbollah-run TV channel Al-Manar on Monday evening broadcast footage of Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels taking over a cargo ship with supposed links to Israel in the southern Red Sea and capturing 22 crewmembers on board the day before.

In the almost four-minute video, a helicopter bearing a Palestinian flag lands on board the ship. Masked gunmen disembark from the helicopter and proceed to capture the ship's crew. The footage concludes with several smaller boats escorting the vessel.

The Bahamas-flagged vessel, Galaxy Leader, is reportedly owned by the shipping company Ray, owned by Israeli businessman Rami Ungar. There were no Israelis on board.

Earlier, rocket alert sirens sounded several times in the morning hours and early afternoon in northern Israeli communities on the border with Lebanon. More than 20 launches were recorded in a barrage before 3 p.m. in the northern region. The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted a number of the launches and the rest fell in open areas. Moreover, three UAVs were identified striking adjacent to an IDF post. No injuries were reported.

A rocket fired from Lebanon hit the Biranit military post near the border

The Biranit military base in the Western Galilee was heavily damaged early Thursday afternoon by rocket fire, according to videos circulating.

The IDF reported Thursday afternoon that, earlier in the day, a terrorist cell attempted to launch anti-tank missiles in the area of Marwahin in Lebanon. The IDF struck the cell. Additionally, in response to the launches toward Israeli territory earlier, IDF tanks, a fighter jet and a helicopter struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Lebanon.