Report from Hostage Square: Serious developments in ceasefire negotiations

After the discovery of Youssef Ziyadne's death, forensic tests have now positively identified his son, Hamza Ziyadne, as deceased. The father and son were taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, 2023, during the attack on southern Israel. Their bodies were found in a tunnel near Rafah, Gaza, with Hamza's death confirmed on January 10.

The Ziyadne family, who waited in hope for 15 months, were devastated by the news. They, along with many other families, have demanded the Israeli government take immediate action to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

