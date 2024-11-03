Rabin family will request cancellation of state memorial amid war

This year’s commemoration of Rabin’s assassination is scheduled for November 13, the anniversary date on the Hebrew calendar. Events would include the official ceremony at the Great Leaders of the Nation's Plot on Mount Herzl, a special session in the Knesset, and a gathering at the president’s residence.

This year’s commemoration of Rabin’s assassination is scheduled for November 13, the anniversary date on the Hebrew calendar. Events would include the official ceremony at the Great Leaders of the Nation's Plot on Mount Herzl, a special session in the Knesset, and a gathering at the president’s residence.

This year’s commemoration of Rabin’s assassination is scheduled for November 13, the anniversary date on the Hebrew calendar. Events would include the official ceremony at the Great Leaders of the Nation's Plot on Mount Herzl, a special session in the Knesset, and a gathering at the president’s residence.

Last month, it was reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to miss the state ceremony at Mount Herzl’s national leaders’ section, after the government secretariat notified ministers that the prime minister “will not be able to attend this ceremony” and requested they designate a representative to lay the government’s wreath on his behalf.

Last month, it was reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to miss the state ceremony at Mount Herzl’s national leaders’ section, after the government secretariat notified ministers that the prime minister “will not be able to attend this ceremony” and requested they designate a representative to lay the government’s wreath on his behalf.

Last month, it was reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to miss the state ceremony at Mount Herzl’s national leaders’ section, after the government secretariat notified ministers that the prime minister “will not be able to attend this ceremony” and requested they designate a representative to lay the government’s wreath on his behalf.