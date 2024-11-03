Rabin family will request cancellation of state memorial amid war

The family of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin is requesting that  the official ceremonies at Mount Herzl, a special session in the Knesset, and an event at the president's residence marking his assassination be cancelled

Itamar Eichner|
The family of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and the Yitzhak Rabin Center plan to request that the state cancel this year’s memorial ceremonies for Rabin due to the ongoing war.
This year’s commemoration of Rabin’s assassination is scheduled for November 13, the anniversary date on the Hebrew calendar. Events would include the official ceremony at the Great Leaders of the Nation's Plot on Mount Herzl, a special session in the Knesset, and a gathering at the president’s residence.
1 View gallery
טקס זיכרון ליצחק רבין במליאת הכנסתטקס זיכרון ליצחק רבין במליאת הכנסת
Former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin
(Photo: Knesset)
Dalia Rabin, Rabin’s daughter, did not issue a response, and his granddaughter, Noa Rothman also said in a statement that she could not comment on the report.
On Saturday night, November 4, 1995, Rabin attended a peace rally in Tel Aviv's Kings of Israel Square in Tel Aviv. . As he was walking back to his car he was assassinated by gunman Yigal Amir.
Last month, it was reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to miss the state ceremony at Mount Herzl’s national leaders’ section, after the government secretariat notified ministers that the prime minister “will not be able to attend this ceremony” and requested they designate a representative to lay the government’s wreath on his behalf.
Last year, Netanyahu also missed the ceremony, sending then-Minister Ofir Akunis in his place. His absence drew sharp criticism, including from the leader of the National Unity party, Benny Gantz, who said in a statement that “Netanyahu’s decision to miss the official memorial for Yitzhak Rabin is unstatesmanlike, but, more seriously, it is a failure of leadership. Regardless of criticism, Israel’s prime minister must do the right thing, honor the memory of a slain prime minister, and attend the ceremony –not for his own obligation, but for the State of Israel and all its citizens.”
