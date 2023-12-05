Inside the terror tunnels: See photos of senior Hamas officials - most killed by the IDF

The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet security service revealed on Tuesday new videos and photos of senior Hamas officials of the Gaza Strip North Brigade and the Gaza City Brigade taken from inside the tunnels. Most of the senior officials who appear in the documentation have been killed during the current war on Hamas in Gaza.
The Northern Gaza Brigade is the second-largest brigade in the Hamas terrorist organization. In the attack on the tunnel where the commanders of the terrorist organization hid under civilian houses and in the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital, IDF forces, under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet and the Military Intelligence Directorate, killed the commander of the brigade, Ahmed Al-Ghandoor; the deputy commander of the brigade Wael Rajab, and other senior officials, including: the commander of the brigade's support battalion, the head of the electronic warfare unit, and the surveillance officer in the Northern Gaza Strip.
Al-Ghandoor served as a member of the military wing's executive council. He was responsible for directing and managing all of Hamas' terrorist activities in the northern area of the Gaza Strip.
Simultaneously with the elimination of the commanders in the Northern Gaza Brigade, the commander of the Beit Lahia battalion, the commander of the central Jabaliya battalion and terrorists from this brigade were eliminated. Due to the damage to the command and its infrastructure, the Northern Brigade of the Gaza Strip's ability to function operationally was significantly damaged.
The Gaza City Brigade is the largest brigade in the Hamas terrorist organization. In Gaza City, there are many military outposts as well as production sites and munitions warehouses in the heart of the civilian population. Gaza City is a prominent example of Hamas using the civilian population as a human shield, according to the IDF.
The IDF forces, under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet and Military Intelligence Directorate, killed four battalion commanders in the Gaza City Brigade: the commander of the Sabra Battalion, the commander of the Shati Battalion, the commander of the Daraj Tafah Battalion and the commander of the Shuja'iya Battalion.