Rockets fired from Gaza cause damage in Tel Aviv

A barrage of rockets launched on Tuesday from the Gaza Strip toward central Israeli cities caused damage from shrapnel that hit several areas of Tel Aviv.

A barrage of rockets launched on Tuesday from the Gaza Strip toward central Israeli cities caused damage from shrapnel that hit several areas of Tel Aviv.

A barrage of rockets launched on Tuesday from the Gaza Strip toward central Israeli cities caused damage from shrapnel that hit several areas of Tel Aviv.

The attack comes two days after the Home Front Command announced the lifting of all restrictions on the Gush Dan area and a return to normalcy, including in educational settings.

The attack comes two days after the Home Front Command announced the lifting of all restrictions on the Gush Dan area and a return to normalcy, including in educational settings.

The attack comes two days after the Home Front Command announced the lifting of all restrictions on the Gush Dan area and a return to normalcy, including in educational settings.