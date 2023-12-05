Rockets fired from Gaza cause damage in Tel Aviv

There were 15 rockets, a slightly injured person and a lot of shrapnel.
A barrage of rockets launched on Tuesday from the Gaza Strip toward central Israeli cities caused damage from shrapnel that hit several areas of Tel Aviv.
The attack comes two days after the Home Front Command announced the lifting of all restrictions on the Gush Dan area and a return to normalcy, including in educational settings.
At exactly 3:20 p.m., the rocket alert sirens were activated throughout central Israel, from Rishon Lezion to Petah Tikva. In Tel Aviv, a 40-year-old man was slightly injured, and shrapnel caused damage to a city school classroom, a main street in the city, and also in the Tel Baruch beach area.
Earlier Tuesday, a barrage of rockets was also launched toward the southern city of Ashkelon, scoring a direct hit on a building. Two women in their 60s were slightly injured by shrapnel.