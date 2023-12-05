Rockets fired from Gaza cause damage in Tel Aviv

See the videos and photos: Just two days after restrictions lifted on central Israel, a barrage of 15 rockets was launched from Gaza and caused damage; Shrapnel hit several places in Tel Aviv, including a school, a main street and the beach

Adam Kutub , Yael Ciechanover|
Rocket shrapnel falls on Tel Aviv
There were 15 rockets, a slightly injured person and a lot of shrapnel.
A barrage of rockets launched on Tuesday from the Gaza Strip toward central Israeli cities caused damage from shrapnel that hit several areas of Tel Aviv.
The attack comes two days after the Home Front Command announced the lifting of all restrictions on the Gush Dan area and a return to normalcy, including in educational settings.
See rocket shrapnel fall on Tel Aviv
At exactly 3:20 p.m., the rocket alert sirens were activated throughout central Israel, from Rishon Lezion to Petah Tikva. In Tel Aviv, a 40-year-old man was slightly injured, and shrapnel caused damage to a city school classroom, a main street in the city, and also in the Tel Baruch beach area.
See the rocket damage:
4 View gallery
נפילת רקטה בכיתה בתל אביבנפילת רקטה בכיתה בתל אביב
Large piece of rocket fired from Gaza lands on Tel Aviv school classroom

4 View gallery
נפילת רקטה בכיתה בתל אביבנפילת רקטה בכיתה בתל אביב
Rocket shrapnel damages city school classroom in Tel Aviv

4 View gallery
תל אביב: נפילת רסיס רקטה ששוגרה מרצועת עזהתל אביב: נפילת רסיס רקטה ששוגרה מרצועת עזה
Rocket pieces fall on Tel Aviv
Earlier Tuesday, a barrage of rockets was also launched toward the southern city of Ashkelon, scoring a direct hit on a building. Two women in their 60s were slightly injured by shrapnel.
4 View gallery
רקטה בפגיעה ישירה בבניין מגורים באשקלוןרקטה בפגיעה ישירה בבניין מגורים באשקלון
Rocket fired from Gaza hits building in Ashkelon
