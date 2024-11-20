With military outposts and tacit approval from the coalition: This is how Israel will apply martial law in Gaza

Israel appears to be on its way to realizing the idea of ​​a military administration in the Gaza Strip. In view of actions on the ground, it seems that Israel has increased its activity toward implementation of the move. Netanyahu's senior coalition members, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have already expressed their opinion on the matter countless times, but now things seem to be getting a push on the ground. Ynet has learned that, in the last few days, the security establishment is beginning to actively work with external companies that will handle all humanitarian aid issues in the Gaza Strip, under Israeli supervision.

This is the realization on the ground of plans that previously were only on paper. In addition, the IDF has deepened its seizure of territory in the Gaza Strip, expanding the axes it holds and establishing military outposts seemingly in order to seize a wide area and apply military administration in practice in the Gaza Strip. In recent days, lively discussions have been held on the issue between the various parties, including new Defense Minister Israel Katz, senior members of the defense establishment and other senior ministers, in order to promote the policy.

4 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz get a briefing inside Gaza ( Photo: Itai Beit-On/GPO )

According to sources familiar with the details, some officials in the Southern Command are pushing from within the system for the implementation of military administration of the strip, and are creating a dialogue with the political echelon on the matter.

The move comes against the backdrop of two significant changes that delayed the cabinet members to the right of Netanyahu, and have now been removed: In Israel, the replacement of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant; and in the U.S., the victory of Donald Trump in presidential elections. Sources familiar with the details say that Gallant opposed Smotrich's ideas the West Bank and Gaza, and supported the position of the security system on a variety of issues.

Among other things, Gallant opposed Smotrich's position on the demolition of outposts, issuing administrative arrest warrants for extreme right-wing activists, and on the day after in the Gaza Strip. At the same time, the plans for seizing the territory as part of extracting a price from Hamas in Gaza correspond with settlers' plans to settle northern Gaza. Officials in the settlement movement claim that this is a historic period of time to change reality on the ground vis-a-vis the Palestinians, and an opportunity that will not return.

4 View gallery Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is out of the way now ( Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen /Pool via REUTERS )

The same sources claim that a decision was made to not wait for the new Trump administration to enter the White House, but to already carry out operations on the ground and build plans that will form the basis for the activities of the new administration. In this context, a senior official in the settlement movement explains that the main thing is to "maintain the integrity of the coalition at all costs."

Although no political decision has been made regarding the day after in the Gaza Strip, the main point of which is the establishment of a military administration, the government is dealing with it and working toward its realization. Besides the economic, logistical, infrastructural and security consequences of establishing a military administration, there are also far-reaching legal consequences regarding control over millions of Palestinians and the need to treat them humanitarianly.

Legal sources point to a serious lack of clarity on the question of what Israel will do with Gaza after 13 months of war.

4 View gallery IDF troops operating in the West Bank ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





4 View gallery Entry of 162 Division forces into the northern Gaza Strip ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Civilian control in Gaza means that Israel will be required to provide for the needs of the population –such as humanitarian aid, electricity, communications and sanitation - and not just allow international organizations to deliver food and vaccines. In the absence of a decision by the political echelon, Israel has in recent months been forced to deal with petitions to the High Court regarding the "occupation" of the Gaza Strip - which involves many and weighty legal consequences about the treatment of the population, and also with international proceedings such as those conducted at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Another solution that is also on the table and which is not being promoted at all is giving control of Gaza Strip to another entity in the territory, such as the Palestinian Authority. This is a solution to which Netanyahu and members of his government are strongly opposed.

Alternatively, it is possible that another country will take responsibility for the strip, but most are opposed to the idea as long as Israel's fighting in Gaza continues.

