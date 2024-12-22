850 IDF in Syria

Rotor from Israeli helicopter crash 50 years ago recovered in Syrian Hermon

On Independence Day 1974, a Super Frelon helicopter crashed in flames on Mount Hermon during a rescue mission, killing all six crew members; fifty years later, its front rotor was recovered following Israel's capture of the Syrian Hermon

Korin Elbaz-Alush|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Helicopter
IDF
Israeli Air Force
Syria
Crash
Mount Hermon
Fifty years after one of Israel’s deadliest aviation accidents, soldiers from the elite Shaldag Unit recovered over the weekend the front rotor of a Super Frelon helicopter that crashed on Syria’s Mount Hermon during the 1974 Independence Day war.
The rotor was transferred to Israel for further examination, providing closure for a tragedy that claimed six lives.
Rotor from Israeli helicopter crash 50 years ago recovered in Syrian Hermon
(Video: IDF)
The crash occurred on the evening of April 24, 1974, less than two weeks after the "Machanayim Disaster," when two Yasur helicopters collided, killing eight soldiers and crew. During the Independence Day mission, a Super Frelon helicopter from the 114th Squadron was dispatched to evacuate casualties from a paratrooper brigade stationed at an outpost near the Syrian Hermon.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
While attempting to land, the helicopter spun out of control, crashed and burst into flames, killing all six crew members: pilots Lt. Amir Amit and Maj. Levi Golan; flight engineers Staff Sgt. Jacob Bernheim and Staff Sgt. Jacob Rol; flight doctor Maj. Dr. Ahikam Avni Feinstein; and medic Sgt. Meir Rosenshtrauch. All were buried in Israel, but debris from the crash—including parts of the helicopter—remained scattered across the mountainside.
3 View gallery
הרוטור הקדמי של מסוק צרעה מספר 17 שנפל במעלה הפיתולים בשנת 1974הרוטור הקדמי של מסוק צרעה מספר 17 שנפל במעלה הפיתולים בשנת 1974
The missing rotor was recovered 50 years after the crash
(Photo: IDF)
3 View gallery
ארכיון מ-1974 - מסוק צרעהארכיון מ-1974 - מסוק צרעה
Super Frelon helicopter
3 View gallery
ארכיון מ-1974 - מסוק צרעהארכיון מ-1974 - מסוק צרעה
Archive photo of missing rotor
Following Israel’s capture of the Syrian Hermon, Shaldag Unit troops discovered the rotor at the crash site, marking a somber closure for the families of the victims, who were informed of the discovery.
Further searches of the area were conducted, though no additional artifacts have been recovered to date.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""