Rotor from Israeli helicopter crash 50 years ago recovered in Syrian Hermon

Fifty years after one of Israel’s deadliest aviation accidents, soldiers from the elite Shaldag Unit recovered over the weekend the front rotor of a Super Frelon helicopter that crashed on Syria’s Mount Hermon during the 1974 Independence Day war.

The rotor was transferred to Israel for further examination, providing closure for a tragedy that claimed six lives.

