Smotrich’s party threatens coalition exit over Gaza cease-fire deal

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's hardline Religious Zionist Party convened Thursday morning to decide its future in the government following the announcement of the hostage deal and cease-fire in Gaza.

MK Tzvi Succot told public broadcaster Kan Radio he believes the party is likely to head to the opposition: "I think the chances are high that we will leave the government," said the far-right lawmaker, echoing his recent threats on social media that a halt to the war would lead to the party's exit from the coalition.

"Stopping the war is a step backward. We are in discussions with the prime minister to secure guarantees that the war will continue and are awaiting answers. The government is not just a tool to achieve goals—it becomes unacceptable only when a red line is crossed that you cannot live with."

A source familiar with the discussions revealed that Smotrich is deeply conflicted, fearing the deal could tarnish his reputation, much like the political fallout experienced by Shas party leader Aryeh Deri, after his support for the 1993 Oslo Accords—a controversial agreement between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Smotrich has publicly opposed the agreement in recent days, which has sparked internal pressure on him to quit the coalition. Despite optimism in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's camp following a meeting with Smotrich on Wednesday, tensions remain high.

"Smotrich is in a very difficult position,” a senior official explained the challenge. “Unlike [Itamar] Ben-Gvir, who thrives on provocations, Smotrich is driven by ideology. For him, this is a matter of conscience."

"Everything hinges on agreements between Netanyahu and Smotrich," a Religious Zionist Party source said.

Smotrich’s brother Tuvia sent him an open letter, writing: "The feeling is that perhaps we established a state, have an army and even said 'never again,' but history will still ask why we didn’t bomb Auschwitz. I want to believe there is real hope behind your decision to stay in the government because the world has become a less safe place for our children today. Love you."

Religious Zionist Party members also sharply criticized Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf, leader of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, for supporting the deal.

"When we need to return to Gaza to destroy Hamas, we will be there, not him,” Yehuda Wald, the party's director-general, said. “When we have to fight in the streets of Nablus and Jenin against released terrorists who carry out attacks, we will be there, not him. And the Rambam's commandment to serve in the army? That’s less relevant for him: 'What is a mandatory war? Saving Israel from an enemy attacking them.' Shameful."

Minister Smotrich has publicly opposed the deal in the past, calling it "a bad and dangerous agreement for Israel's national security." Following a meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, he said, "While there is great joy and excitement over the return of every hostage, this deal undoes many achievements of the war, where the heroes of this nation risked their lives, and it will tragically cost us more blood."

Smotrich further elaborated on his demands for Netanyahu: "The cries of our brothers’ blood reach us. A clear condition for our continued participation in the government is absolute certainty of a return to the war—full-scale, intensified and in a new framework—until total victory, including the destruction of Hamas and the return of all hostages. Over the past two days, the prime minister and I have had intensive talks. He knows the detailed demands of the Religious Zionist Party, and the ball is in his court."

Meanwhile, Religious Services Minister Michael Malchieli from Shas hinted during an interview with ultra-Orthodox radio station Kol Berama that the coalition could unravel if the draft exemption law for Haredi men, a core demand of the ultra-Orthodox parties, is not advanced.

"Netanyahu understands politics, and he knows the significance of this law for the ultra-Orthodox community," Malchieli said. "We joined the government for this law, which is a cornerstone for us. The ultra-Orthodox parties will bring down the government if instructed by our rabbis, and Netanyahu knows this law is on the desks of the greatest religious leaders."

Malchieli emphasized the determination to pass a law acceptable to all parties: "There is great resolve to draft a law that will be accepted by the senior rabbis, the coalition and legal authorities. Alongside [Defense Minister Israel] Katz and [Knesset Security and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Yuli] Edelstein, we aim to propose an agreed-upon law.

"Everyone says Netanyahu understands politics, and this is the lifeblood of the ultra-Orthodox public. We joined the government on the understanding that a draft exemption law would be enacted. We are not a lawbreaking public; we respect the law. We want the Torah study arrangement to be enshrined in law. Torah students do not need the law; they will continue studying because their rabbis instruct them to, but we want it formally recognized as legislation."