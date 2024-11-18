Hezbollah rocket sparks air raid sirens, fire in central Israel; 5 hurt, 1 seriously

Air raid sirens blared Monday evening across dozens of central Israeli localities, including Tel Aviv, Netanya, Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak and Holon, warning of incoming rocket fire.
A rocket launched from Lebanon reportedly struck a power pole in a commercial area in Ramat Gan, causing a fire and damaging an empty bus.
Five people were injured in the blast, which occurred on a nearby road. One, a 54-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries, another was moderately injured and the rest sustained minor injuries. All were transported to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva and Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer for treatment, the Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service reported.
The IDF reported intercepting one rocket launched from Lebanon, with debris believed to have caused the damage.
Moti Naveh, a store owner near the impact site, recounted: "We heard a noise like an electrical short circuit and then saw flames spreading along the street and from the power pole. Ambulances arrived and evacuated people who were injured while trying to flee. Luckily, we had enough time to get into a shelter across from the store. If we had been inside, it would have been very dangerous."
MDA medic Yaakov Lubinsky described the scene: "We arrived with large forces to find chaos and significant destruction. A 54-year-old woman was fully conscious, lying on the road, suffering from shrapnel injuries to her lower limbs. We provided life-saving treatment, including stopping the bleeding, and quickly evacuated her to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Several others suffering from shock were treated at the scene by MDA teams."
The attack briefly halted takeoffs and landings at Ben Gurion Airport. An El Al flight from Paris was forced to circle over the Dead Sea before receiving clearance to land.
Meanwhile, an air raid siren was activated in the Haifa area following concerns about a drone incursion. The IDF later confirmed it intercepted the unmanned aerial vehicle.
Shortly after, another incoming drone alert was issued for Eilat, triggering sirens in the southern resort town. The military later confirmed the incident was a false alarm.
