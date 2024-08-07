He fights antisemitism and is close to the Jewish community: All about Kamala Harris VP pick and the Jews

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Democratic Party presidential candidate Kamala Harris' pick to be her vice presidential running mate, has positive attitudes toward Israel, repeatedly condemns antisemitism and immediately came to a synagogue after the Hamas massacre on October 7.

Walz, 60, has served as governor of Minnesota since 2019. Before that, he served 12 years as a member of Congress. He was previously a football coach, who won the state championship with the high school team. And he served over 20 years in the National Guard.

All in all, Walz has very positive attitudes toward Israel. He has spoken about the need to ensure the security of the State of Israel. When he was a member of Congress, he was also very active in the fight against Iran, including on the issue of sanctions, in order to ensure that it does not acquire nuclear weapons capability. In addition, he worked against the ballistic missile project of the Islamic Republic.

After the Hamas attack on October 7, Walz strongly condemned Hamas. He issued an order to lower U.S. flags to half-mast in Minnesota as a sign of solidarity with Israel.

"If you didn't find moral clarity on Saturday morning, you need to reevaluate where you are. What was clear on Saturday morning is the complete lack of humanity, terror and barbarism. This is not a geopolitical discussion. It's murder," Velez said at a synagogue in Minneapolis.

He speaks, including in recent months, in a very clear and unambiguous manner against antisemitism, including against the antisemitism that was rampant on campuses, including at the University of Minnesota, in the last school year.

Because of his support for Israel, demonstrations have been held against him, including by pro-Palestinian demonstrators who burst into the garden of his house and called on him to boycott Israel.

Walz, who is very close to the Jewish community in Minnesota, operates in a complex situation in the state, which also has a sizeable Muslim population, represented by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who is one of the most hostile members of Congress to Israel.

In recent months, Walz has spoken out in favor of a two-state solution, saying that this is the way to ensure that the atrocities of October 7 are not repeated. He says that Israel has the right to defend itself, however he calls for a cease-fire in Gaza. "It's been months, the situation is unbearable and we can do more," he said recently.

Regarding the campus demonstrations directed against Jewish students, Walz said: "When Jewish students tell us that they feel unsafe, we have to believe them. Political opposition or a political gathering is one thing. Intimidation is another. We all agree that the situation in Gaza is intolerable. What happened on October 7 was unbearable."

Walz visited Israel as a member of Congress many years ago. The Consul General of Israel to the Midwest, Yinam Cohen, met with him about two years ago, and the Consulate General of Israel in Chicago is in close contact with Walz's team in order to promote cooperation between the State of Israel and Minnesota, and to fight the rising antisemitism in the US. Cohen is the only Israeli representative who has met with Walz in recent years.

Cohen tweeted on the occasion of Harris' decition to tap Walz: "It was an honor to work with Governor Walz on deepening the Israel-Minnesota partnership. Thank you Governor Walz for standing with the people of Israel in our darkest hour on October 7. The strategic alliance between the U.S. and Israel is strong and ongoing."

Senior officials in the Jewish community in Minnesota describe Harris' new deputy as "a good person." According to them: "After the massacre on October 7, he came to the local synagogue and spoke very sharp and clear things in favor of Israel. This greatly encouraged the Jewish community."