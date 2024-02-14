Macron opposes Israeli offensive on Rafah in call with PM

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed his concern over the possible offensive on Rafah. Macron and Netanyahu spoke one day after France imposed sanctions on 28 West Bank settlers.

"This could only lead to a humanitarian catastrophe of a new magnitude and to forced displacement of populations, which would constitute violations of international human rights and bring additional risk of regional escalation," his office said in a statement.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu, Emmanuel Macron ( Photo: Christophe Ena / AFP, Ludovic Marine / AFP )

The French president reiterated France's commitment to Israel's security, on the call but called for the dismantling of illegal outposts in the West Bank and voiced his criticism over the lack of enforcement against violent settlers, in a tone seen by officials to indicate that more sanctions may follow.

The Elyzee said in a statement that the two leaders discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip and the need to bring about the release of all Israeli hostages held there by Hamas, including three French citizens.

2 View gallery French President Emmanuel Macron meets with the families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza ( Photo: Christophe Ena / Reuters )

Macron also highlighted the importance of a cease-fire agreement that would ensure the security of all civilians, as well as the need to massively increase humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza.