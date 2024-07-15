Prominent Syrian businessman killed in raid attributed to Israel

Baraa Katerji has close links to the Syrian president and the Damascus regime reportedly has close ties to Iran and its proxies and is involved in smuggling oil and drugs 

A Syrian businessman Baraa Katerji who had ties to President Bashar Assad was killed in a strike attributed to Israel near the Lebanese-Syrian border on Monday according to Lebanese media reports. A high-ranking member of the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group was also killed in the attack
Katerji was described as part of a small circle of businessmen close to the ruling Assad family. Along with his brother Hussam, Katerji built a business empire associated with oil, logistics, transport and construction and supported the Assad regime. He also had ties with pro-Iran militias including Hezbollah, had close ties to Iran and was involved in the smuggling of oil Fenethylline.
2 View gallery
איש העסקים הסורי, מחמד בראא אל-קאטר ובשאר אל אסד איש העסקים הסורי, מחמד בראא אל-קאטר ובשאר אל אסד
Baraa Katerji with Bashar Al Assad
He rose to prominence during the Syrian civil war, which began in 2011 after Assad cracked down on popular protests.
2 View gallery
תקיפת רכב בגבול לבנון-סוריה תקיפת רכב בגבול לבנון-סוריה
Aftermath of a strike on the Lebanon-Syrian border attributed to Israel
The brothers and their businesses are under U.S. sanctions, including for "facilitating petroleum shipments and financing to the Syrian Regime," according to the U.S. Treasury website.
