Prominent Syrian businessman killed in raid attributed to Israel

A Syrian businessman Baraa Katerji who had ties to President Bashar Assad was killed in a strike attributed to Israel near the Lebanese-Syrian border on Monday according to Lebanese media reports. A high-ranking member of the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group was also killed in the attack
Katerji was described as part of a small circle of businessmen close to the ruling Assad family. Along with his brother Hussam, Katerji built a business empire associated with oil, logistics, transport and construction and supported the Assad regime. He also had ties with pro-Iran militias including Hezbollah, had close ties to Iran and was involved in the smuggling of oil Fenethylline.
He rose to prominence during the Syrian civil war, which began in 2011 after Assad cracked down on popular protests.
The brothers and their businesses are under U.S. sanctions, including for "facilitating petroleum shipments and financing to the Syrian Regime," according to the U.S. Treasury website.