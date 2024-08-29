Donald Trump launches NFT trading cards and debate suit merchandise

Donald Trump launched a new line of NFT digital trading cards called the "America First" series, featuring images of himself in various poses like "Supertrump" and "Crypto President." The cards are priced at $99 each, with bundle deals offering free sneakers.

Supporters who purchase 15 or more trading cards for $1,485 will receive a physical card with a genuine piece of Trump's debate suit from his debate with President Biden.

The fundraising push for Trump's digital trading cards comes as Harris-Walz merchandise gains popularity in the market.

Critics mocked Trump for pushing the digital cards again, questioning his continual profit off supporters.

Trump courted the political support of cryptocurrency traders, dubbing himself the "crypto-president."

The U.S. Treasury Department issued a risk assessment on NFTs, citing fraud susceptibility.

Trump faces prosecution for efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, which includes a case involving accessing election machines. While Trump's indictment may aid him by inciting his base and helping him stay in the news, the case is unlikely to be resolved before the election.

Polls show Trump trailing by 4 to 7 points, with Vice President Harris gaining ground.

