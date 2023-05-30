Rabhi Gershon Edelstein dies at 100

The rabbi had been hospitalized at Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak since last week, after he began experiencing shortness of breath. Edelstein was the head of the Ponevezh Yeshiva in Bnei Brak and the spiritual leader of the ultra-Orthodox Degel HaTorah political party, which is part of the United Torah Judaism coalition, succeeding Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky after his death earlier this year.

