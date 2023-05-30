Rabhi Gershon Edelstein dies at 100

Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, the spiritual leader of the non-Hasidic Ashkenazi haredi community in Israel, has died at the age of 100.
The rabbi had been hospitalized at Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak since last week, after he began experiencing shortness of breath. Edelstein was the head of the Ponevezh Yeshiva in Bnei Brak and the spiritual leader of the ultra-Orthodox Degel HaTorah political party, which is part of the United Torah Judaism coalition, succeeding Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky after his death earlier this year.
Edelstein was born in the town of Shumyatch, near Smolensk, in the former Soviet Union, and came from a line of rabbis. His mother died of typhus when he was very young. Edelstein, together with his brother and his father, arrived in Palestine in 1934, eventually settling in Ramat Hasharon, where his father served as the city's rabbi. In 1944, he became one of the first students at the new Ponevezh yeshiva. He later began teaching in the yeshiva and, following struggles over succession at the yeshiva in the mid-1990s, became the de facto head of the yeshiva in 2000. Due to the dispute, the yeshiva split in two, though it occupies the same complex.
Edelstein was one of three top ultra-Orthodox rabbis who recommended that their communities get vaccinated against the coronavirus, even though he initially opposed government efforts to close yeshivas and refused to endorse social distancing measures and the shutting of synagogues and other religious venues at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
His funeral is scheduled for noon in Bnei Brak and tens of thousands are expected to attend.
First published: 10:35, 05.30.23