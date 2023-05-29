Israel Border Police cop collapses and dies during fitness training

A Border Police cop died during a combat fitness training session on a base in the northern West Bank Monday evening.
Corporal Maya Aloni, 18, collapsed shortly after a fitness session at the Border Police's training facility in Michmash. She was taken to the infirmary as her condition rapidly deteriorated, and resuscitation efforts began there as emergency services were called. Eventually, Aloni was airlifted, but resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.
Border Police Commander Amir Cohen ordered an immediate halt to all training and appointed an investigation team under the command of a senior officer to examine the circumstances of Aloni's death.
"Israel Border Police and Israel Police extend their condolences to the family, and will continue to accompany them," a Border Police spokesperson said.
Aloni, a resident of Mosahv Sha'ar Efraim in central Israel, was enlisted in the Border Police in March 2023. She is survived by her parents, two brothers, and a sister.