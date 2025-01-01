Israel is struggling to win the war against Hamas, which is regaining strength, particularly in northern Gaza, according to veteran foreign correspondent Linda Gradstein.

Gradstein, a reporter for Voice of America, appeared on ILTV’s Insider this week to discuss the past year and the challenges ahead. She joined ILTV Executive Editor Maayan Hoffman, who moderates the show, alongside MediaCentral Director Laura Cornfield, freelance photojournalist Laura Ben-David, and strategic communications consultant Robin Sirkin.

Gradstein, who has covered the region for decades, noted a significant contrast between Israel’s wars with Hezbollah and Hamas. While Israel’s recent targeted operation against Hezbollah was swift and effective—rendering Hezbollah “not really a serious military force,” in her words—the war with Hamas lacks a clear resolution.

“The problem is there’s no plan for the day after,” Gradstein explained. “The government has three options: work with the Palestinian Authority and the international community, take over Gaza permanently, or allow the status quo to continue. Right now, we’re seeing the third option play out, and in that vacuum, Hamas is regaining control.”

She added, “Who’s running Gaza now? Gangs and Hamas. They’re stealing international aid while the people of Gaza suffer.”

Cornfield and Ben-David echoed her concerns.

Cornfield criticized the lack of unified leadership, saying, “There’s no one person leading the fight, and it’s a huge detriment. Nobody knows what the endgame is.” Ben-David emphasized that with 100 hostages still in Gaza, Israel cannot claim victory.

The Media Battle

Off the battlefield, Israel is also losing the information war, Sirkin pointed out. She argued that Israel struggles to counter misinformation effectively on social media.

“We can’t express ourselves in 280 characters,” Sirkin said, while the other side uses passion and soundbites to gain support.

Gradstein highlighted another challenge: foreign journalists often lack access to critical information. She noted that the IDF and government agencies like the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) are slow to provide updates, leaving journalists to report incomplete stories.

As an Israeli and Jerusalem resident, Gradstein believes the Government Press Office (GPO) could do more to assist journalists.

“I always joke that the GPO should have a desk at the airport with fresh Jaffa orange juice to welcome correspondents,” she said.

Cornfield, whose MediaCenteral organization works to provide access for foreign journalists, noted that many of these reporters are "helicoptered in" with limited knowledge of the region. Additionally, she said, some arrive with preexisting agendas, either their own or dictated by their editors.

Reflecting on 2024

The panel , who are close friends and call themselves “The Ladies Who Drink,” also gathered on New Year’s Eve to share their reflections on heroes, villains, and resolutions for the coming year.

Gradstein named Rachel Goldberg Polin, the mother of murdered hostage Hirsh Goldberg, as her hero.

“She has just been a hero in the way she has handled the most horrible, horrible thing that can happen to any parent with incredible grace and incredible love for Israel and love for the Jewish people,” Gradstein said.

Hirsh Goldberg was killed as the IDF approached the tunnel where he was held.

Ben-David chose the Mossad as her hero, praising its science fiction-level beeper attack against Hezbollah and other counterterrorism efforts that have bolstered Israel’s security.

For Cornfield and Sirkin, the villain of the year was social media. “It’s killing us, our children, and our education,” Cornfield said. “It’s not just controlling the narrative; it’s controlling the next generation.”

A Resolution for Unity

As for resolutions, Gradstein believes Israel can learn from the Ladies Who Drink.

1 View gallery From left: Laura Ben-David, Laura Cornfield, Robin Sirkin, Maayan Hoffman and Linda Gradstein ( Courtesy )

“We come from very different backgrounds. We have very different political views. We have very different families. We have very different family situations, and yet we support each other,” she said. “We champion each other’s successes, we help each other during hard times.